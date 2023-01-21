 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $515,000

  • Updated
Bob Pew, M: 402-578-6054, bpew@npdodge.com, https://www.bobpew.npdodge.com - ALL NEW and ready for you! Brand new construction, 1.5 story, 3 car garage in Coventry Ridge on a large corner lot. Quality build by Newport Homes, Genesee Plan. Sit on your covered front porch or your covered backyard patio! This home offers a main floor primary suite and 3 bedrooms and a full bath upstairs. Powder room on the main as well. Great room with soaring 14 foot ceilings, fireplace feature wall and so much light! Open kitchen with hidden walk-in pantry for all the things! Server/buffet with glass door cabinets adjacent to dining. Mudroom/Laundry off the garage. Call to see it TODAY! Newport Homes strives to provide a solid, well insulated, energy efficient home. Newport Homes is a 3rd generation Custom Home Builder, building in Douglas and Sarpy County. Ranch 2 story and 1.5 Story Plans available.

