Amanda Taylor, M: 402-618-3958, amanda.taylor@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - No need to wait for new construction! Not only is this 2-story only 2 years old but owners have updated so much during their time loving this home! Wood floors throughout the main living space, island kitchen with informal dining, gas stove and additional flex room. HUGE pantry with custom built-in shelving, large mud room and second level laundry room. Primary with deluxe shower, dual vanity and huge walk-in closet! Garage has added built-ins and storage space, smart garage door opener, security cameras, water softener and more! Showings July 29th!
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $500,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Odds are if you start a tournament off with a loss, your chances of winning become drastically lower. But the Empire Netting and Fence Juniors…
Luck was in the air last night as one Nebraska lottery ticket won $25,000 a year for life, and another won $110,000.
The American Heartland Theme Park and Resort will be a 1,000-acre development with a 125-acre theme park, comparable to the size of Disneyland…
For the second straight year, the Wahoo Medicine Man Juniors qualified for the Class B State Juniors Legion Tournament with a 6-1 win over Elk…
Two weeks after Waverly Mayor Bill Gerdes declared a water emergency for the city, residents responded by nearly cutting their water usage in half.