Bob Pew, M: 402-578-6054, bpew@npdodge.com, https://www.bobpew.npdodge.com - ALL NEW and ready for you! Brand new construction, 1.5 story, 3 car garage in Coventry Ridge on a large corner lot. Quality build by Newport Homes, Genesee Plan. Sit on your covered front porch or your covered backyard patio! This home offers a main floor primary suite and 3 bedrooms and a full bath upstairs. Powder room on the main as well. Great room with soaring 14 foot ceilings, fireplace feature wall and so much light! Open kitchen with hidden walk-in pantry for all the things! Server/buffet with glass door cabinets adjacent to dining. Mudroom/Laundry off the garage. Call to see it TODAY! Newport Homes strives to provide a solid, well insulated, energy efficient home. Newport Homes is a 3rd generation Custom Home Builder, building in Douglas and Sarpy County. Ranch 2 story and 1.5 Story Plans available.
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $495,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hunter Palmer, who was committed to play football at Midland University, died Friday at a hospital in West Point.
WAVERLY — For years, the concession stand at Wayne Park Field 1 was like a mean joke, that visitors in town for ball games would approach in h…
A 59-year-old man is dead and a 40-year-old man is in custody after a stabbing Sunday in northeast Lincoln.
Editor’s Note: Myranda Lihs is a senior at Wahoo High School. During the second semester, she participated in the school’s Career Exploration …
CERESCO — There should be a bit of chaos in any good coffee shop. A place that moves at the pace of your day — starting off hectic and gradual…