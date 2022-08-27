4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $490,000

Be prepared to fall in love! This near new home is spacious and elegant with too many upgrades to detail here. Make sure to check out the list of custom luxury features ++. The main floor includes a kitchen with upgraded appliances, quartz countertops, a hidden, oversized walk-in pantry, and a sizable breakfast nook which opens to a family room with fireplace. There is a beautiful dining room and a den which would make the perfect spot for a home office. Imagine the convenience of a second floor laundry! And the washer and dryer stay! The spacious primary suite features a spa-like bath with a walk-in shower and an extra-large walk-in closet. The second and third bedrooms both have walk-in closets. The 4th bedroom offers it's own private full bathroom and a spacious walk-in closet. A large, open, unfinished basement with a rough-in for a 3/4 bathroom allows for your own future plans. The three-car garage has 2 Tesla charging stations and an electric garage heater.