4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $480,000

Darla Bengtson, M: 402-676-2842, darla.bengtson@yahoo.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Perfectly situated on the lot for your future pool plans if desired, this NEW CONSTRUCTION is Mercury Builders 2 story Lexington. This floor plan has 2350 above ground sq feet has 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. You'll be impressed w/the size of the kitchen and hidden oversized walk-in pantry. and drop zone. The master suite features a large bdrm/bathrm with a tiled master shower & massive walk-in closet. The 2nd floor laundry offers additional convenience and is located just outside the master suite.