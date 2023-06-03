Mandy Boyle, M: 402-616-1585, mandy@boyleomaha.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - NO BACKYARD NEIGHBORS! Meticulously cared for walk out ranch home boasts a prime lot that backs to walking trail and pond with wildlife. This 4 bed/3 bath home features luxury vinyl floors, Quartz countertops, NEW paint throughout, New Customizable HALO accent LED lighting, New Upgraded interior and exterior light fixtures, New Landscaping and New 6 foot Privacy fence. You will LOVE the covered deck to relax on and enjoy the views! Don't bother with the stress of building because this less than ONE YEAR YOUNG home has it all and its ALL DONE! Hurry!
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $475,000
