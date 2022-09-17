4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $474,900

Get ready to fall in love! This like new 2020 home is spacious and elegant with lots of upgrades! The main floor includes a kitchen with upgraded appliances, quartz countertops, oversized walk-in pantry, and breakfast nook which opens to the family room with fireplace. Beautiful dining room and a den which would make the perfect spot for a home office. Imagine the convenience of a second floor laundry close to the bedrooms. Washer and dryer stay. The spacious primary suite features a spa-like bath with a walk-in shower and an extra-large walk-in closet. The second and third bedrooms both have walk-in closets. The 4th bedroom offers it's own private full bathroom and a spacious walk-in closet. A large, open, unfinished basement with a rough-in for a 3/4 bathroom allows for your own future plans. The three-car garage has 2 Tesla charging stations and an electric garage heater. Schedule a tour to view this beautiful home and move in before the holidays!