Mandy Boyle, M: 402-616-1585, mandy@boyleomaha.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - NO BACKYARD NEIGHBORS! Meticulously cared for walk out ranch home boasts a prime lot that backs to walking trail and pond with wildlife. This 4 bed/3 bath home features Quartz countertops, NEW paint throughout, New Customizable HALO accent LED lighting luxury vinyl flooring, ALL New Upgraded interior and exterior light fixtures, New Landscaping and New 6 foot Privacy fence. You will LOVE the covered deck to relax on and enjoy the views! Don't bother with the stress of building because this one is completely done and ready to enjoy! Highly sought after Gretna Schools. Walking distance to park, Starbucks and movie theater! Don't wait!
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $449,900
