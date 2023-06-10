Mandy Boyle, M: 402-616-1585, mandy@boyleomaha.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - NO BACKYARD NEIGHBORS! Meticulously cared for walk out ranch home boasts a prime lot that backs to walking trail and pond with wildlife. This 4 bed/3 bath home features luxury vinyl floors, Quartz countertops, NEW paint throughout, New Customizable HALO accent LED lighting, New Upgraded interior and exterior light fixtures, New Landscaping and New 6 foot Privacy fence. You will LOVE the covered deck to relax on and enjoy the views! Don't bother with the stress of building because this less than ONE YEAR YOUNG home has it all and its ALL DONE! Hurry!
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $449,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
WAHOO – Sometimes the biggest fuel for success is our previous failures. That is the story of Kinslee Bosak of Bishop Neumann, who captains th…
Boys Shot Put
LINCOLN – In his first title fight with Dynasty Combat Sports, Sean Lindgren of Wahoo came out victorious over Tanner Dickey at Spring Brawl a…
WAHOO – There is no doubt, that this past track and field season Zach Fox of Wahoo was the cream of the crop in the area in terms of performan…
Rex Goodell, the shooter, took his own life after Grand Island officers arrived on the scene, authorities said.