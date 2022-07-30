4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $430,000

Jenn Hellman-Bennett, M: 402-689-2378, jenn.bennett@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/jennifer.hellman - This home will brighten your day with natural sunlight throughout accentuating the beautiful engineered wood floors throughout the first level. Gather in the lovely great room featuring linear electric fireplace with dazzling stone surround. Handy drop zone right off the open kitchen with dinette space as well as formal dining space. Spacious 3-car garage with heater and built-in workspace. Venturing to the second level you will find a multi-use room/loft perfect for anything you may imagine! Large primary bedroom with lovely walk-in closet and en suite primary bath w/ double sinks and oversized mirror will surely have you amazed. Convenient second-story laundry room w/ washer & dryer included! Recently finished lower level carries its own weight w/ a playroom/family room, office/bedroom w/ egress window & a beautiful, very private, 3/4 bath. The backyard is equipped w/ a patio, playset