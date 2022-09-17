4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $423,590

Anne Torczon, M: 402-983-7372, annetorczon@gmail.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Step into the popular Pearl Plan by Richland Homes! 4 Beds/ 3.5 Baths/ 2 Car Garage. Located in Westbury Creek subdivision in Elkhorn on a large patio lot. Enjoy an open floor plan including LVP flooring, quartz countertops, soft closed cabinets and walk-in pantry. Large 3 bedrooms on second level with second level laundry room and a finished basement! Estimated Completion 12/1/2022. Pictures of a similar property.