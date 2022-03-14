Mike Tesnar, M: 402-509-7271, michael.tesnar@gmail.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - In a world where it is SOOO hard to find a house that is brand new, AND ready to go, welcome home to Richland's Pearl Model! It's SO freshly done, you can smell the paint and woodwork abundant! AND, you get the popular open concept in this elegant 2 story. NOOOOO 18 month wait!!You’ll be lured into the main entry, past the Flex Room, by an abundance of natural light and gorgeous LVP floors. A large kitchen and family room combine to create an amazing entertainment space featuring a striking contemporary fireplace and a pantry large enough to support trips to Costco! The functional drop zone from the garage to the kitchen is a favorite feature. The second floor has an extra wide landing at the top of stairs, a sizeable laundry room outside of the Primary bedroom plus two spacious bedrooms.Other incredible standard features included in all Richland Homes: quartz kitchen countertops, Moen faucets, LED unde
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $420,000
