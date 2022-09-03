4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $419,900

Jenn Hellman-Bennett, M: 402-689-2378, jenn.bennett@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/jennifer.hellman - NEW PRICE!!!! This home will brighten your day with natural sunlight throughout accentuating the beautiful engineered wood floors throughout the 1st level. Gather in the lovely great room featuring linear electric fireplace with dazzling stone surround. Handy drop zone right off the open kitchen with dinette/formal dining space. Spacious 3-car garage with heater & built-in workspace. Venturing to the 2nd level you will find a multi-use room/loft perfect for anything you may imagine! Large primary bedroom with lovely walk-in closet & en suite primary bath w/ double sinks & oversized mirror will surely have you amazed. Convenient 2nd story laundry room w/ washer & dryer included! Recently finished lower level carries its own weight w/ a playroom/family room, office/bedroom w/ egress window & a beautiful, very private, 3/4 bath. The backyard is equipped w/ a patio, playset & plenty of gree