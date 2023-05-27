Anne Torczon, M: 402-983-7372, annetorczon@gmail.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - The Quartz Plan by Richland Homes! 4 Beds/2.5 Baths/ 2 Car Garage located in Elkhorn. Open main level with quartz countertops. birch cabinets, LVP flooring, walk-in pantry and stone fireplace. Large 4 bedrooms and laundry room on second level. Within walking distance to Blue Sage Elementary school and will be ready for its new owners this fall! Pictures of a similar property.
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $413,005
Related to this story
Most Popular
OMAHA – Alonna Depalma proved why she is the best 400 meter runner in Class B not once, but twice at the Class B State Track and Field Champio…
OMAHA – The Waverly boys track and field team left nothing in doubt as they cruised to their first Class B state title at the Nebraska State T…
GREENWOOD –An 88-year-old woman died Sunday and another woman was taken to a hospital following a two-vehicle collision just south of Greenwood.
A visitor at Yellowstone National Park disturbed a bison calf that was struggling in the Lamar River, resulting in the decision by park ranger…
DISTRICT COURT Judge Christina Marroquin County Clerk Patty McEvoy New Criminal Cases