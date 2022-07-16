 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $411,761

Anne Torczon, M: 402-983-7372, annetorczon@gmail.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - The Diamond Plan by Richland Homes. 4 Beds/2.5 Baths/ 3 car garage. Large kitchen island with quartz countertops, soft closed cabinets and LVP flooring. Open flex area on main level and drop zone off the garage entry. Spacious 4 bedrooms on the second level with walk-in closets. Located on a walkout lot backing to tree line in Westbury Creek. Pictures of a similar property. Estimated completion December 2022.

