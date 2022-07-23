 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $410,095

Anne Torczon, M: 402-983-7372, annetorczon@gmail.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - The Diamond Plan by Richland Homes! 4 Beds/ 2.5 Baths/ 3 Car Garage. Located on a patio lot in Westbury Creek. This new home has the ideal open layout with a large kitchen including quartz countertops and soft closed cabinets and drawers open to the family room with stone fireplace. Flex room located off of the entry, great for office space! Spacious 4 bedrooms and laundry room located on the second level. Expanded third car garage, covered patio, smart home key entry and smart thermostat all included! Estimated completion December 2022. All selections have been made by the builder and are final. *Pictures of a similar property.

