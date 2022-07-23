Anne Torczon, M: 402-983-7372, annetorczon@gmail.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - The Diamond Plan by Richland Homes! 4 Beds/ 2.5 Baths/ 3 Car Garage. Located on a patio lot in Westbury Creek. This new home has the ideal open layout with a large kitchen including quartz countertops and soft closed cabinets and drawers open to the family room with stone fireplace. Flex room located off of the entry, great for office space! Spacious 4 bedrooms and laundry room located on the second level. Expanded third car garage, covered patio, smart home key entry and smart thermostat all included! Estimated completion December 2022. All selections have been made by the builder and are final. *Pictures of a similar property.
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $410,095
Related to this story
Most Popular
WAHOO – With a background in agriculture and marketing, Linne Vavrina has settled in quickly to her role as the first full-time manager of the…
Five friends were inside a boat when an unidentified man opened the cabin door and fired two shots at 42-year-old Benjamin J. Case, who died at the scene.
"This was an atrocity, the crime that was inflicted on Kayla Matulka. And the actions were violent and brutal," Saunders County District Judge Christina Marroquin said.
WAVERLY- After starting 0-2 at the 10U Nebraska AAA State Tournament, the Waverly Riptide Blue Team was able to rattle off five straight wins …
Fifty years ago this spring — and two months before Title IX passed — controversy engulfed a now-defunct Nebraska college for being ahead of its time with women's sports.
RAYMOND- This season the Raymond Central football program will be under new leadership with Tony Kobza taking over the reins from Wade Houchin…
WAHOO – After the verdict was read, the courtroom was quiet, the silence punctuated only by the occasional sniffle as emotions seeped out for …
ASHLAND – When Bradley Pfeiffer walked into Cheri O’s for his cup of coffee Monday morning, he was greeted with applause.
ASHLAND – Dave Hoffman has been building and entering floats in local parades for decades.
Pat Proctor was raised on a farm two miles north of Memphis, Nebraska – the daughter of Bohumil and Mabel Pacula. She attended District 6 coun…