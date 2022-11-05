4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $410,000

Jenn Hellman-Bennett, M: 402-689-2378, jenn.bennett@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/jennifer.hellman - *OPEN SAT, NOV. 5TH 11A-1P* Step into this STUNNING 4 bed, 4 bath 2-story in the coveted Elkhorn South neighborhood, Grandview Ridge Estates! This better than new home greets you with a large covered porch & 3-car garage with heater & built-in workspace. Upon entry, you're welcomed by open concept great room featuring linear electric fireplace with dazzling stone surround! Indulge in the spacious kitchen that includes stainless steel appliances, gorgeous white cabinetry & dinette. Main level carries pristine engineered wood flooring throughout. Venture to 2nd level where you will find HUGE primary bedroom with walk-in closet & luxurious En-suite bath. 2nd level also features 2 more bedrooms, full bath, loft/flex space & laundry room with washer/dryer included! Recently finished lower level boasts a play/family room, office/bedroom with egress window & a beautiful, very private, 3/4 bath