Anne Torczon, M: 402-983-7372, annetorczon@gmail.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - MODEL HOME NOT FOR SALE. Welcome to WESTBURY CREEK – Home of the RUBY Model Home by Richland Homes. This remarkable location is exclusive to Richland Homes, just minutes from Hwy 31, the best schools, restaurants, shopping, parks and recreation areas. This RUBY floor plan is part of the Richland Homes Aspire Collection, featuring TWO Ranch Plans and FOUR Two-Story Plans, ranging from 1473 – 2428 square feet. Richland Homes offers a fantastic menu of choice options for each individual plan to help Homeowners create their dream home. Models are listed at Current Base & Lot Prices according to Richland Homes Standard Features. Models will show a variation of included features & options available and can be viewed by visiting during Model Hours – Thurs-Sun 1-5pm.
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $406,000
