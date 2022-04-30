Anne Torczon, M: 402-983-7372, annetorczon@gmail.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - MODEL HOME NOT FOR SALE. The Blue Sapphire by Richland Homes! Beautiful open floor plan with 4 Beds/ 3 Baths/ 3 Car Garage! Large living area open to the kitchen with hardwood floors, soft closed cabinets/drawers and under cabinet lighting. Large master bedroom and bath. Huge basement rec room! Located in Elkhorn School District.
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $398,400
Related to this story
Most Popular
WAHOO – The Malmo murder trial continues in Saunders County District Court this week.
WAHOO – The District 5 seat on the Saunders County Board of Supervisors is up for grabs during the May 10 primary election, and it’s a two-way…
WAVERLY – In Emily Standage’s six years of teaching music in School District 145, only two students have impressed her as capable of performin…
Two days before Kayla Matulka would be found stabbed and strangled, engagement photos of a seemingly happy couple were posted to their shared Facebook page. But texts and Internet phone searches showed a stormier reality.
RAYMOND – On May 6, the Raymond Central High School commons area will be transformed. Not into its secondary use as a cafeteria, but into a ne…
Ten-year-old Iliana (Lily) Peters was found dead Monday morning, according to Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm, and the missing persons case is now being pursued as a homicide investigation.
UTICA- The Raymond Central boys and girls track teams competed this past week at the Centennial Invite on April 19. Leading the way for the Mu…
The grenade's pin had been pulled, but the years of dirt and rust likely prevented the explosive from detonating when a worker uncovered it at around 2:30 p.m. Monday, according to the sheriff.
Donald Trump, who endorsed Charles W. Herbster for governor last year, will appear at I-80 Speedway in Greenwood on Friday, April 29, the former president announced in an email.
WAHOO – The young robotics engineers worked diligently to build their semi-autonomous machines, creating robots that can move on their own and…