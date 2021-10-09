 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $368,450

4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $368,450

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $368,450

Anne Torczon, M: 402-983-7372, annetorczon@gmail.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - MODEL HOME NOT FOR SALE. The Blue Sapphire by Richland Homes! Beautiful open floor plan with 4 Beds/ 3 Baths/ 3 Car Garage! Large living area open to the kitchen with hardwood floors, soft closed cabinets/drawers and under cabinet lighting. Large master bedroom and bath. Huge basement rec room! Located in Elkhorn School District.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Mead FFA offers corn maze

MEAD – The corn fields enveloping Mead Junior-Senior High School not only provide a stunning backdrop for the school and football field, they …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics