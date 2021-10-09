Anne Torczon, M: 402-983-7372, annetorczon@gmail.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - MODEL HOME NOT FOR SALE. The Blue Sapphire by Richland Homes! Beautiful open floor plan with 4 Beds/ 3 Baths/ 3 Car Garage! Large living area open to the kitchen with hardwood floors, soft closed cabinets/drawers and under cabinet lighting. Large master bedroom and bath. Huge basement rec room! Located in Elkhorn School District.
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $368,450
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
ASHLAND – Megan Poell has seen Ashland from multiple points of view.
- Updated
WAHOO – What started as a way to reduce boredom during the pandemic has turned into a brick-and-mortar business for a Yutan couple.
- Updated
ASHLAND – Sometimes, timing is everything. And sometimes, timing can be just plain bad.
MEAD – The corn fields enveloping Mead Junior-Senior High School not only provide a stunning backdrop for the school and football field, they …
- Updated
FREMONT – A Wahoo police officer was arrested in Dodge County and booked into jail there after turning himself in on charges of sexual assault…
- Updated
LINCOLN – The Legislature completed its redistricting work last week with enactment of plans to redraw legislative and congressional districts…
- Updated
LINCOLN- The Class B No. 3 Waverly Volleyball team took a step up in class, playing all Class A schools at the Lincoln Southeast Tournament on…
RAYMOND – A Lancaster County man was arrested Sept. 19 and charged with second-degree arson after deputies say he doused his home with gasolin…
ASHLAND – SAMRK Development will be developing 10,000 square feet of retail and dining along Highway 6. The site will situate two buildings. T…
YORK- The Waverly Boys and Girls Cross Country Teams had one of their better performances on the season at the York Invite on Sept. 30. The Vi…