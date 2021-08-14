 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $341,400

Anne Torczon, M: 402-983-7372, annetorczon@gmail.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - MODEL HOME NOT FOR SALE. The Blue Sapphire by Richland Homes! Beautiful open floor plan with 4 Beds/ 3 Baths/ 3 Car Garage! Large living area open to the kitchen with hardwood floors, soft closed cabinets/drawers and under cabinet lighting. Large master bedroom and bath. Huge basement rec room! Located in Elkhorn School District.

