This luxury home nestled in The Prairies combines an unrivaled blend of elegance, functionality, and an array of extraordinary amenities. The backyard offers a poolside paradise with stunning saltwater pool, complete with electric cover, which seamlessly connects to the sport court for basketball or pickleball with a garage door opening providing endless opportunities for recreation and entertainment. Inside, discover state-of-the-art Control 4 home automation system, allowing effortless control of various aspects of the home. The primary suite is a sanctuary of tranquility, featuring spa-like bath and added convenience of washer/dryer discreetly tucked in the expansive closet. The lower level offers an array of amenities in the sophisticated ambiance of the bar area, the indoor/outdoor kitchen that effortlessly bridges the gap between interior and exterior spaces, the pool bath with exterior entrance, a dedicated office for a quiet retreat, and fitness room for wellness and exercise.