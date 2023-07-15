Kit Pflaum, M: 402-740-2365, Kit.Pflaum@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/kit.pflaum - Stunning ranch nestled in the Westbury Farms neighborhood on 1.25 acres w pool! Beautiful open floorpan w designer kitchen, great room, fireplace, lighted shelves & an abundance of natural light from windows w custom blinds. Real wood floors throughout main living area. Gourmet kitchen features walk-in pantry, top-of-the-line appliances & huge quartz island w storage. Step out to the covered deck w sunshade while overlooking a sparkling in-ground pool & view for miles! Primary suite features luxurious bath w double sinks, walk-in shower & connecting walk-in closets that lead into laundry rm. A separate bedroom w private bath provides privacy for guests. Walkout bsmnt has 2 additional bdrms, wet bar, wine fridge, fireplace & large bonus rm perfect for office or exercise rm. Walk outside to the luxurious in-ground pool w auto cover. Gas firepit adds a touch of ambiance for gatherings under the stars. 4+ car