4 Bedroom Home in Davey - $460,000

Great acreage with amazing location, 5 pretty acres, a spacious, well maintained and updated Ranch home includes large great room, master with ensuite and walk in closet, 2 more bedrooms and the family bath as well as the Laundry make up the main floor. 1350 Sf walkout basement has the 4th legal bedroom, & rough in. Attached to the home is a new, almost 1000 sq ft garage with HVAC, insulated and dry wall and surround sound. New huge kitchen with stainless appliances, lots of cabinets and great light. The home has a new class 4 roof, new deck, new siding and gutters draining into drain tile. New hot water heater, 95% efficient furnace and Kenetico water system. Large patio out back has a big above ground pool. There is a small private deck close by with a hot tub, other areas incl. a fire pit area, beautiful views and lots of trees. Though just minutes from Lincoln it is a Davey address and Davey taxes. All appliances stay incl. LG steam W&D. Rare acreage find on the edge of Lincoln!!

