Julie Bott, M: 402-880-5354, julie@donpeterson.com, https://www.donpeterson.com - Large oversized corner lot with 4 car garage. Garage has new doors, new roof and access to alley way. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath fixer upper would be the perfect place for memory making with some love and elbow grease. Home being sold AS IS. Any inspections to be for buyers information ONLY.
4 Bedroom Home in Colon - $75,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
WAHOO – Doris Karloff is still reeling.
- Updated
ASHLAND – The main objective of a high school spirit squad is to support the athletic teams and the school by getting out in front of the crow…
ITHACA – Joan G. Hanson, 58, of Ithaca, died Thursday July 22, 2021 in Omaha. She was born Aug. 28, 1962 in Broken Bow to William and Geraldin…
CERESCO – Most people don’t put more than 100 miles on their 1923 Model T roadster in one year, Leaford “Lee” Burnett said.
WAVERLY – Paula Peterson grew up loving baseball.
RAYMOND – A woman operating Windcrest Winery has been arrested for terroristic threats and the use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony after…
Three siblings from Wahoo died Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash just north of Wahoo in Saunders County.
ASHLAND – Before we were entertained and/or educated by computers, smart phones, television programs, movies and recorded music, educational a…
WAVERLY – The District 145 website has a new look for the first time in about 18 years.
WAHOO – Theisen Construction, Incorporated out of Norfolk will be leading construction on four bridges in Saunders County.