Bambi Case, M: 402-547-6700, Bambi@NebraskaRealty.com, www.NebraskaRealty.com - Showings start Saturday, October, 16th. Estate sale and sold as-is. A mix of an old country farmhouse with modern updates, on a peaceful acreage located only 15 minutes from Fremont. The adorable home offers 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms and tons of updates! Several of the windows have been replaced, a newer HVAC unit, a new roof, and a propane tank that was just filled! Features a 2-car garage, a large 50 x 70 pole barn, 2100 sq ft pig barn, a 7 stall open barn, and a 13 x 8 chicken coop. Windstream high-speed internet cable was just run to the home. You could spend hours just walking around enjoying this property. AMA
4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Bluffs - $399,900
SEWARD – Saturday mornings unfurl like Norman Rockwell paintings.
After dropping their opening round game, the Yutan-Mead Softball Team kept their season alive behind a timely homer from Katie Hansen and the …
LINCOLN – The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) is proud to announce the recipients of approximately $12.8 million in awards u…
WAHOO – Within a span of just over two weeks, Saunders County saw two major drug seizures, proof that the Wahoo Police Department’s highly ant…
ASHLAND – Sometimes, timing is everything. And sometimes, timing can be just plain bad.
LINCOLN – The state senator who represents Saunders County is seeking $20 million in American Rescue Plan funds to help Mead recover after a n…
ASHLAND –The Ashland City Council learned last week that there is a plan to form a Creative District in the city to take advantage of the loca…
WAHOO – The date has been set for the election to recall a Saunders County Supervisor.
WAHOO – Ceresco American Legion Post 244 held a presentation ceremony at Saunders House in Wahoo on Oct. 7 for Post 244 member and Past Comman…
FREMONT – A Wahoo police officer was arrested in Dodge County and booked into jail there after turning himself in on charges of sexual assault…