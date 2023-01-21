4 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $989,900

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION! Welcome to Lake Allure! Nestled just north of Ashland, this stunning new construction is beautifully designed with amazing lake views! You will find almost 3900 sq ft of living space, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, two full kitchens (lower still being completed) with the main kitchen having a separate walk through butler pantry. Primary bedroom with luxurious walk-in closet adjacent to laundry. High end granite and finishes throughout this home sets the tone for a living/entertaining dream. Complete with office space, dock, three stall oversized garage as well as a lower level storm shelter and large exercise room. Reserve your private showing now and get ready to enjoy!