4 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $815,000

Meggan Heiden, M: 402-658-4947, mheidenrealtor@gmail.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - This stunning custom-built home is located on the 12th hole of the Iron Horse Golf Course, surrounded by nature, and designed with a pool in mind. Professionally designed home by local designer Megan Michael, who worked from plans that originated in Kansas City, to create a perfect atmosphere for relaxation, comfort and entertainment. Situated in a growing district with a small-town feel, it is close to Omaha, Lincoln, state parks, the Sac Museum, Safari Park and the interstate. A new primary school recently opened, and a junior high is set to open in December of 2023. This brand new home is the perfect opportunity to move in without having to build. It features ample storage throughout and is finished with quality high-end finishes. It offers eat in kitchen with a walk-in panty, 4 BR, 4BA, walk in closets, rec room, and office. Pre-qualification is required for purchase, so take the opportunity to make