Sandi Osterman, M: 402-730-7025, sandio@nebraskarealty.com, - Located in the desirable Whitetail Estates, you will see why this beautiful home is truly exceptional from the moment you walk in. Stunning & inviting, this 4 bed, 3 bath, 4 car garage home offers amazing amenities including an open floor plan with large kitchen & oversized island appointed with quartz,. Primary bedroom offers spa like bath w/ double sinks, zero-entry walk-in tile shower & walk-in closet. You will find an additional bedroom, full bath & laundry on the first floor. Finished LL with large rec room, 2 additional bedrooms & a full bath. The LL also offers ample storage in the dry walled utility room. Many additional reasons you will want to call this one home, large windows, modern blinds, cabinet upgrades throughout, 80 gallon Rheem water heater, humidifier on HVAC, heated garage, belt drive garage openers, side garage entry, 40 x 14 patio w/privacy wall, cedar privacy fence with 3 gates and upgraded exterior