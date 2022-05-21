4 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $485,000

Ryan Potter, M: 402-917-7847, ryan.potter@bhhsamb.com, https://www.rmprealty.com - Welcome home. This Ashland gem has it all. Open floor plan, 4 bedrooms, finished basement and lots of storage. Nestled towards the back of Sabre Heights neighborhood, you will find this 2 story backs to beautiful farmland with plenty of wild life and amazing views. The open floor plan boasts of quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood floors, and plenty of room to entertain guests on the main level or in the basement. Large spacious bedrooms and huge rec area in the finished basement. Opportunity awaits for its new home owner.