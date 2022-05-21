 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $485,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $485,000

Ryan Potter, M: 402-917-7847, ryan.potter@bhhsamb.com, https://www.rmprealty.com - Welcome home. This Ashland gem has it all. Open floor plan, 4 bedrooms, finished basement and lots of storage. Nestled towards the back of Sabre Heights neighborhood, you will find this 2 story backs to beautiful farmland with plenty of wild life and amazing views. The open floor plan boasts of quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood floors, and plenty of room to entertain guests on the main level or in the basement. Large spacious bedrooms and huge rec area in the finished basement. Opportunity awaits for its new home owner.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lichtenberg wins sheriff primary

Lichtenberg wins sheriff primary

WAHOO – Chris Lichtenberg has advanced to the General Election in the race for Saunders County Sheriff, topping the other Republican candidate…

4-year-old Iowa girl shot to death

4-year-old Iowa girl shot to death

Officers and fire department paramedics arrived at the home and found the child with a gunshot wound. Medics began treating the girl and rushed her to a hospital, where she died from her injuries, police said.