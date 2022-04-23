4 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $1,675,000

Shawn Ilg, M: 402-598-4002, shawn@nebraskarealty.com, www.shawnilg.com - ENJOY THE LAKE THIS SUMMER & LOW TAX LEVY! Sandy Pointe Lake has become the favorite lake destination in the area for many reasons…… terrific location between Omaha & Lincoln, full access lake for boats & jet ski’s, very low tax rate so you save thousands each year. Omaha Marine & the Sandy Bucket restaurant are on site as well. This 1.5 story has approximately 4,000 FSF, 6 bathrooms, 4 bedrooms, big 3-car garage, a large separate lake storage room, lake entertainment room with glass display case, high ceiling in the great room, great covered patio with built-in grill, gas fire pit, upgraded appliances, remote control blinds, drop zone, kitchen pantry, massive storage in the kitchen, large walk-in closets in each bedroom & many other extras included (all appliances, 8 mounted TV's, SONOS sound system, dock & boat lift, gladiator wall/cab system in the garage & basketball hoop)! Fantastic lot on the middle lake & t