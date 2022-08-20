Jason McCune, M: 402-618-7921, jason.mccune@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Enjoy lake life at its finest! You will be blown away from the moment you walk in. Large kitchen and living room with tall ceilings and an incredible view of the lake. Upgraded appliances, with a huge kitchen island are just a few Items that will stand out. also featuring an entertainment area equipped with a large glass display case, fireplace, ice maker and sliding doors to access the back patio area. The oversized 3 car garage plus an additional storage area will ensure plenty of room for anything required for your ideal lake activities. other features of this home include a built-in wood pellet grill, outdoor gas fire pit, large walk-in closets, built in speakers, and many others. All interior furniture is included in the price for this home. Beds and living room couch new this year. Agent has equity in this home
4 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $1,650,000
