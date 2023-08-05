Michael Maley, M: 402-981-7400, michael.maley@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - This lake house is an absolute paradise for family fun and entertainment! With its soaring ceilings and large open spaces, it offers a luxurious and spacious atmosphere, ensuring everyone feels comfortable and relaxed. The lake room is a standout feature, creating the perfect setting for entertaining guests and enjoying quality time together. The highlight of this property is undoubtedly the massive beach, providing endless opportunities for outdoor activities and games like volleyball, cornhole, and more. Large kitchen has 2 eating space, walk through pantry, custom cabinets, quartz and accent lighting. Primary is a tucked away retreat with dramatic ceilings, heated floors, large closet and zero entry shower. 3 other private bedrooms w/ walk in closets, private baths. Enormous 3+ car heated garage w/ side door and storage for all your lake toy needs. Quality throughout with solid wood doors, custom