Shawn Ilg, M: 402-598-4002, shawn@nebraskarealty.com, www.shawnilg.com - ENJOY THE LAKE THIS SUMMER & LOW TAX LEVY! Sandy Pointe Lake has become the favorite lake destination in the area for many reasons…… terrific location between Omaha & Lincoln, full access lake for boats & jet ski’s, very low tax rate so you save thousands each year. Omaha Marine & the Sandy Bucket restaurant are on site as well. This 1.5 story has approximately 4,000 FSF, 6 bathrooms, 4 bedrooms, big 3-car garage, a large separate lake storage room, lake entertainment room with glass display case, high ceiling in the great room, great covered patio with built-in grill, gas fire pit, upgraded appliances, remote control blinds, drop zone, kitchen pantry, massive storage in the kitchen, large walk-in closets in each bedroom & many other extras included (all appliances, 8 mounted TV's, SONOS sound system, dock & boat lift, gladiator wall/cab system in the garage & basketball hoop)! Fantastic lot on the middle lake & t
4 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $1,599,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
WAHOO – The Malmo murder trial continues in Saunders County District Court this week.
WAHOO – The District 5 seat on the Saunders County Board of Supervisors is up for grabs during the May 10 primary election, and it’s a two-way…
WAVERLY – In Emily Standage’s six years of teaching music in School District 145, only two students have impressed her as capable of performin…
Two days before Kayla Matulka would be found stabbed and strangled, engagement photos of a seemingly happy couple were posted to their shared Facebook page. But texts and Internet phone searches showed a stormier reality.
RAYMOND – On May 6, the Raymond Central High School commons area will be transformed. Not into its secondary use as a cafeteria, but into a ne…
Ten-year-old Iliana (Lily) Peters was found dead Monday morning, according to Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm, and the missing persons case is now being pursued as a homicide investigation.
UTICA- The Raymond Central boys and girls track teams competed this past week at the Centennial Invite on April 19. Leading the way for the Mu…
The grenade's pin had been pulled, but the years of dirt and rust likely prevented the explosive from detonating when a worker uncovered it at around 2:30 p.m. Monday, according to the sheriff.
Donald Trump, who endorsed Charles W. Herbster for governor last year, will appear at I-80 Speedway in Greenwood on Friday, April 29, the former president announced in an email.
WAHOO – The young robotics engineers worked diligently to build their semi-autonomous machines, creating robots that can move on their own and…