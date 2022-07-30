4 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $1,550,000

Jenn Haeg, M: 402-885-3145, jenn.haeg@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - WOW - New Aggressive Price Drop by $200,000! Open Saturday and Sunday 11AM-3PM July 30th & 31st. Fit for royalty, this incredible custom castle on Ashland's Sandy Pointe Lake has it all. The breathtaking foyer balcony overlooking the great room and its soaring 2 story grand great room with stone fireplace, 2 story windows to the east and heated ceramic floors. This floorplan can accommodate large parties. From the lake room to the elevator to the 3rd floor tasting room, primary suite with steam shower and private 2 story balcony, no design element has been forgotten. Car buffs will love all the garage space for their collection plus there is even an area ready for a full gym. Moving on to the outdoors, you'll hear the soothing sounds of 2 water features at the front and back doors, a private backyard paradise with sodded, fenced pet area, 2 fire pits - gas and wood burning, a sandy beach and an AD