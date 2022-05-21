Shawn Ilg, M: 402-598-4002, shawn@nebraskarealty.com, www.shawnilg.com - OPEN SAT/SUN 1-4! ENJOY THE LAKE THIS SUMMER & LOW TAX LEVY! Sandy Pointe Lake has become the favorite lake destination in the area for many reasons…… terrific location between Omaha & Lincoln, full access lake for boats & jet ski’s, very low tax rate so you save thousands each year. Omaha Marine & the Sandy Bucket restaurant are on site as well. This 1.5 story has approximately 4,000 FSF, 6 bathrooms, 4 bedrooms, big 3-car garage, a large separate lake storage room, lake entertainment room with glass display case, high ceiling in the great room, great covered patio with built-in grill, gas fire pit, upgraded appliances, remote control blinds, drop zone, kitchen pantry, massive storage in the kitchen, large walk-in closets in each bedroom & many other extras included (all appliances, 8 mounted TV's, SONOS sound system, dock & boat lift, gladiator wall/cab system in the garage & basketball hoop)! Fantastic lot on t
4 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $1,499,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nearly a decade after retiring from NASA, Ashland native and astronaut Clayton Anderson has become president and CEO of the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum.
WAVERLY – Just over two years ago, Waverly citizens voted for a $3.5 million bond to help replace the city’s aging swimming pool with a new aq…
WAHOO – There were more options, and more choices to be made regarding the pending facilities improvement/addition project for the Wahoo Board…
In a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court on Monday, Thomas claimed a no-trespass order handed down to him from the district in September prevented him from experiencing his first grader's school year.
A racist ideology seeping from the internet's fringes into the mainstream is being investigated as a motivating factor in the supermarket shooting that killed 10 people in Buffalo, New York.
WAHOO – Chris Lichtenberg has advanced to the General Election in the race for Saunders County Sheriff, topping the other Republican candidate…
Officers and fire department paramedics arrived at the home and found the child with a gunshot wound. Medics began treating the girl and rushed her to a hospital, where she died from her injuries, police said.
Notably, Lincoln Public Schools gyms will be no longer be used for any state basketball contests other than third-place games.
ASHLAND – After a two-year absence, the Ashland Farmers Market will again be a part of summer Saturday mornings in downtown Ashland.
WAHOO – For the second year in a row, Wahoo Public Schools has been named to the list of “Best Communities for Music Education” by the Nationa…