4 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $1,450,000

  Updated
Jason McCune, M: 402-618-7921, jason.mccune@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Enjoy lake living at it's finest! You will be blown away from the moment you walk into this architectural masterpiece. Gorgeous designer kitchen w/sleek design features an oversized island & high end appliances. In the living room, you will find soaring ceilings & a wall of windows overlooking the the lake. Fabulous separate entertaining room featuring a stunning bar w/one of a kind glass display case, fireplace, ice maker & sliding doors to access the back patio. The oversized 3 car gar. plus an additional storage area will ensure plenty of room for anything required for your lake activities. Other features of this home include a built-in wood pellet grill, outdoor gas fire pit, large walk-in closets, built surround sound sonos system, remote control blinds & more. Sandy Pointe is a premier boating & jet skiing lake in an awesome location with a very low tax levy. All interior furniture is included in

