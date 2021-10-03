4 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $1,450,000

John Broesch, M: 402-690-2545, jbroesch@kw.com, www.kw.com - This home is a classic French Country design with allure and charm that will endure. Some of the finest architecture, construction, and finishing materials were utilized to make it one of a kind! A beautiful home for a family, it is also designed for entertainment inside and out, with over 2500 square ft of exterior finished patio, pool on main deck and a lower vine covered patio. Scenic views as far as the eye can see! Enjoy resort style living, a 40 acre lake, and 18 hole championship golf course! This beautiful home is five minutes to I-80 and then only 20 minutes to either Omaha or Lincoln.