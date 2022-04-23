Michael Maley, M: 402-981-7400, michael.maley@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - This stunning lake front ranch is the home you have been waiting for, tucked away on a super private sandy beach lot in this gated recreation neighborhood perfectly placed between Omaha and Lincoln w/ no rear neighbors and common space in front of you. This craftsman ranch w/ a hint of modern, is perfect for any lifestyle. The large open main room w/ cozy fireplace, loads of windows, spacious kitchen w/ chefs refrigerator, double ovens, wine fridge, quartz, custom cabs and walk in pantry is ideal for entertaining. Primary suite is oversized w/ enormous walk in closet, his and her sinks, walk in shower and bathtub. Main floor also has office (could be another bedroom) and spacious guest suite perfect for those overnight visitors! Basement w/ polished concrete floor, sauna room, full bar, theatre and 2 extra bedrooms, completed w/ lake bath, changing room and so so much more. Enjoy evenings on your gorgeous pati
4 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $1,450,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
WAVERLY – Within the next month, a Waverly landmark and eyesore will be stripped down to nothing.
The suspect was taken into custody after he was found hiding on the top of a livestock trailer at a nearby farm. A thermal drone and K-9 unit assisted in finding the 17-year-old.
WAHOO – A musical that pairs singing, a little dancing and basketball seems the perfect fit for the students at Bishop Neumann High School.
WAVERLY – Under a newly proposed plan, Waverly would see the construction of a pedestrian truss bridge, just west of the existing Canongate Ro…
Jeremy Jensen said his efforts weren’t meant to destroy careers or cause chaos, but to help support teachers and students.
MILFORD- Despite windy and unpredictable weather on April 12, Andrew Otto of Raymond Central put down his best mark of the season in the high …
WAHOO – A man who was raised in the church, and has risen to the rank of district superintendent, will give the sermon during a special worshi…
Caleb Tegtmeier, a Chadron State student appointed by Gov. Pete Ricketts to serve on the State College Board of Trustees, is the subject of two protection orders filed in Dawes County Court.
RAYMOND – More than 100 high schools in Nebraska offered girls wrestling programs in the winter during the sport’s first year sanctioned by th…
ASHLAND – Ryan Brady has wanted to be Ashland’s chief of police for a long time. But the timing wasn’t right.