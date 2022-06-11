4 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $1,350,000

Michael Maley, M: 402-981-7400, michael.maley@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - This stunning lake front ranch is the home you have been waiting for, tucked away on a super private sandy beach lot in this gated recreation neighborhood perfectly placed between Omaha and Lincoln w/ no rear neighbors and common space in front of you. This craftsman ranch w/ a hint of modern, is perfect for any lifestyle. The large open main room w/ cozy fireplace, loads of windows, spacious kitchen w/ chefs refrigerator, double ovens, wine fridge, quartz, custom cabs and walk in pantry is ideal for entertaining. Primary suite is oversized w/ enormous walk in closet, his and her sinks, walk in shower and bathtub. Main floor also has office (could be another bedroom) and spacious guest suite perfect for those overnight visitors! Basement w/ polished concrete floor, sauna room, full bar, theatre and 2 extra bedrooms, completed w/ lake bath, changing room and so so much more. Enjoy evenings on your gorge