Nik Beninato, M: 402-682-1691, nik@donpeterson.com, www.donpeterson.com - Just over two acres located minutes from Fremont. Oversized 2 car garage with plenty of room to build another building. 4 bedrooms, two baths. Partial basement with additional crawl space are great for storage. Plenty of room to spread out.
4 Bedroom Home in Ames - $240,000
MEAD – As cleanup continues at the AltEn plant south of Mead, environmental researchers say threats of further disaster are not going away, bu…
ASHLAND – A concerned citizen requested that the Ashland City Council hire full-time firefighter and emergency medical services workers for th…
LINCOLN – The Lancaster County Board of Commissioners on Dec. 16 unanimously approved a special permit for a large solar farm planned east of …
One the biggest, best hospitals in Nebraska is currently being forced to ration medical care — isn’t able to admit very sick patients it would normally admit — because its overflow rooms and even hallways are packed with patients.
Monolith announced that it has received a $1.04 billion loan from the Department of Energy to help pay for the planned expansion of its operations near Hallam.
MALMO – The Village of Malmo was awarded a $5,000 grant to bring a unique set of swings to the local park.
WAHOO – Unofficial results in the recall election of Doris Karloff show an overwhelming number of votes in favor of removing the chairperson o…
WAHOO – Saunders County experienced powerful storms on Dec. 15 with tornados and gusts from the south consistently cracking the 90 mph mark, l…
WAHOO – The Wahoo City Council approved a new policy regarding city vehicles last week.
LINCOLN – At just 20 years old, Colton Arias has plenty to back up his budding career as a bladesmith.