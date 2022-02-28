 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Ames - $230,000

  • Updated
Nik Beninato, M: 402-682-1691, nik@donpeterson.com, www.donpeterson.com - Just over two acres located minutes from Fremont. Oversized 2 car garage with plenty of room to build another building. 4 bedrooms, two baths. Partial basement with additional crawl space are great for storage. Plenty of room to spread out.

