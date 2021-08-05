 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Yutan - $615,000
spotlight

3 Bedroom Home in Yutan - $615,000

3 Bedroom Home in Yutan - $615,000

Cassandra Kellar, M: 402-612-4023, cassandra.kellar@betteromaha.com, www.betteromaha.com - PENDING- On market for back up offers. Welcome home to your very own peaceful acreage just minutes outside the city! Enjoy arriving at the gated entrance & your serene drive to your home sitting on 3 acres! Walk inside to find an open concept kitchen, living room & dining space with access straight out to your quiet, flat fenced in backyard. On the other side you will find the master bedroom & a newly remodeled en suite with a huge, tiled walk in shower complete with rain shower heads, dual vanities & a soaking tub! The main floor is finished with an additional bedroom, bathroom, laundry room & massive 8 car garage! This attached garage is perfect for any RV or car lover thanks to extra tall ceilings and garage doors. This space could also make a great workshop! The possibilities are endless. Downstairs you will find a newly finished basement with 1 true bedroom, 1 non conforming bedroom, a bathr

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dr. Wesley T. Shepard
Obituaries

Dr. Wesley T. Shepard

LINCOLN – Dr. Wesley T. Shepard, 94, joined his Savior in Heaven on July 31, 2021 while surrounded by his family at Journey House in Lincoln. …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics