Cassandra Kellar, M: 402-612-4023, cassandra.kellar@betteromaha.com, www.betteromaha.com - PENDING- On market for back up offers. Welcome home to your very own peaceful acreage just minutes outside the city! Enjoy arriving at the gated entrance & your serene drive to your home sitting on 3 acres! Walk inside to find an open concept kitchen, living room & dining space with access straight out to your quiet, flat fenced in backyard. On the other side you will find the master bedroom & a newly remodeled en suite with a huge, tiled walk in shower complete with rain shower heads, dual vanities & a soaking tub! The main floor is finished with an additional bedroom, bathroom, laundry room & massive 8 car garage! This attached garage is perfect for any RV or car lover thanks to extra tall ceilings and garage doors. This space could also make a great workshop! The possibilities are endless. Downstairs you will find a newly finished basement with 1 true bedroom, 1 non conforming bedroom, a bathr
3 Bedroom Home in Yutan - $615,000
