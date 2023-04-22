Nancy Kehrli, M: 402-690-1099, nancy@nancykehrli.com, www.homesbynancy.com - Very nice 3 year young ranch in small town community. Open flr plan w/ a great kitchen which has lots of gray painted cabinets including a built-in buffet, SS appliances (refrigerator stays), quartz countertops, engineered wd flrs, & a generous sized walk-in pantry. A sliding glass dr leads to a deck, making grilling out convenient. There is a mud room open to the kitch w/ a long bench & multiple hooks & space underneath to store baskets w/ shoes, etc., & also a drop zone. The laundry rm, also off the kitch, has built-in folding counter, a hanging rod & shelving. The primary bdrm has a walk-in closet & en suite w/ double sinks & shower. A huge bonus w/ this home is the unfin bsmt set up w/ generous egress windows in one area that would make a great fourth bedrm with its own bathrm. Seller is leaving the sink, toilet & shower parts for the buyer as those items were purchased, but never installed. The rest of th