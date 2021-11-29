 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Yutan - $176,000

Fantastic opportunity to own a home! Nice floor plan with a little TLC for new owner to make it your own, huge entry way, formal dining room, and eat in kitchen. Add an egress window and make a 3rd bedroom in the basement. Spacious yard with extra large drive way. This home has good bones, selling as-is

