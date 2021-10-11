3 Bedroom Home in Yutan - $169,900

Becky Miralles, M: 402-708-6606, becky.miralles@betteromaha.com, www.betteromaha.com - Just outside of the hustle and bustle of the city in Yutan and in the popular Timbercrest neighborhood. This home has superb curb appeal, a large fully fenced backyard and many updates! Check out the large eat in kitchen & updated main bathroom. Lower level family room is perfect for watching movies or the big game. Bonus room in lower level would make a great toy/hobby room or home office. 1/2 bath in the basement & newer windows throughout! Don't miss it!! AMA