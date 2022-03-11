3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $975,000

Entertainer's dream home at Riverside Lakes boating lake! Perfect space for hosting events of any kind. Stunning indoor and outdoor entertainment spaces. Main floor gourmet kitchen with JennAir Appliances & soft close custom cabinets. Additional full kitchen in the lower level for easy access to the beach. Outdoor kitchen area with built in bar & Beefeater grill. Walkout lower level has a super cool glass garage door that opens up to a paved patio & beautiful view of the lake. Built in fire pits, water feature, golf green, sun deck, and beach all in your backyard! Step out onto the 2nd floor balcony onto your Trex decking from your bedroom into your hot tub! Upper level can be your giant indoor play area or turn it into a place for guests to stay. 3 car garage plus a golf cart garage! There are too many custom features to list here, you need to come out and see for yourself! Be the Rockstar that you wanna be! AMA