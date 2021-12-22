Tristan Nelson, M: 402-889-1229, tristan.cade@nelsonfactor.com, www.flatwaterrealty.com - A 2018 upper floor addition and total remodel turned this 4,600+sq ft home into a dazzling first quality lake home in an amazinglysocial and friendly family neighborhood. Stunning indoor andoutdoor entertainment spaces from beach to second story greatroom with a 25 foot high ceiling. Two complete kitchens, an outdoor kitchen, full bars in basement and upstairs entertainment areas with kegerator, wine& beverage coolers and other appliances. This property is a mustsee with a price per square foot that makes it the most affordablelake property around. $181 a square foot!
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $849,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
MALMO – The Village of Malmo was awarded a $5,000 grant to bring a unique set of swings to the local park.
RAYMOND- The Raymond Central Girls Basketball team gave the Class C-1 No. 10 Syracuse everything they could handle in a 35-34 loss at home on …
- Updated
ASHLAND – The streets of Ashland were filled with merriment as the community celebrated “Cruisin’ Into Christmas” last Saturday.
WAHOO – In Rett Inbody’s study, a poster hangs on the wall that reads “Rules for Baseball” at the crest, but “Baseball” is crossed off and is …
WAVERLY – Sawyer Riese has some big dreams as a wrestler.
A trail camera took photos of the mountain lion east of Lincoln near U.S. 34 and the MoPac Trail.
WAHOO – Unofficial results in the recall election of Doris Karloff show an overwhelming number of votes in favor of removing the chairperson o…
ASHLAND – Kubat HealthCare, a leading health care service provider, announces Dec. 6 the acquisition of Ashland Pharmacy, located at 1401 Silv…
MEAD – Authorities say icy conditions led to a fatal accident last weekend.
- Updated
ASHLAND – An endowed nursing scholarship has been established by an Ashland organization to encourage nurses to work with children.