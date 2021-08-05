3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $425,000

Jay Kunz, M: 402-578-6280, jkunz74@gmail.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - Build a beautiful new home with Homes by J.E.S in the community of Waterloo, NE minutes from Omaha. Homes by J.E.S is a cost + builder, which means we charge a flat fee to build the home you choose and are 100% open book, showing you all the costs with no mark ups. We have many great floor plans to choose from and many lots available. Also, if you own a lot or a piece of land, we can help you find the right house plan and build you a beautiful high-quality home. Featured on this lot is a 2012 SF, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. This home is built with Diamond Coat Elite Siding, Gerkin windows, Luxury Vinyl flooring installed throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. 9ft ceilings throughout w/ coffered ceilings in living rm & master bedroom. Beautiful electric fireplace.Open concept interior with stone on portions of exterior and on the interior fireplace. Allen and Roth cabinets in kitchen and bathrooms, quartz counte