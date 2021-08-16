Michael Maley, M: 402-981-7400, michael.maley@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - What an opportunity! This almost acre property has been extensively remodeled and updated inside and out. Tucked away behind a private gate at the end of a private road, this is a pure sanctuary close to Dodge Street and the big city, but surrounded by peaceful nature, forrest and the Elkhorn River w/the ONLY direct river access boat launch in the area! This makes a perfect full time residence or weekend get away. The interior is move in ready with new paint, flooring, carpeting, remodeled kitchen w/ new counters, appliances, and more. Wide open main floor w/ charming eating area and large family room for gatherings. 2nd floor has 3 generous sized bedrooms and updated bathroom. The adorable rear patio with brand new pergola and lights is the perfect place to sit and reflect, watch the birds and all the action on the river. Landscaping has been extensively changed and fresh. New HVAC, heated garage, roof, decki
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $400,000
